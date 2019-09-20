As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Holding; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined, Lincoln Capital Lowered Its Stake by $964,744

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 229,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 522,034 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 751,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER

Lincoln Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc sold 21,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 88,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 110,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Names Hood Qaim-Maqami as Head of Client Service Delivery and Shared/Corporate Services Technology; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 17/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Stephen A. Colella as Wealth Director in Boston, Massachusetts; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 16/04/2018 – 10SQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s); 07/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $932.83 million for 11.86 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $195.26M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 691,703 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 193,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 695,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by BARTLETT STEVE. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10.