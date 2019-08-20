As Ares Cap (ARCC) Shares Rose, National Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $432,531; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Monroe Bank & Trust Has Upped Position

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 59.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 25,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 16,988 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 42,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 2.28 million shares traded or 36.26% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 12,381 shares to 18,950 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 88,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Raymond James Financial Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 306,290 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fosun stated it has 178,707 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 54,400 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citigroup Inc has 1.58M shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 7,825 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 76,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 126,183 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware owns 20,097 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 1.07M shares to 209,259 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,943 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

