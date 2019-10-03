As Ares Cap (ARCC) Shares Rose, Joel Isaacson & Company Has Raised Stake by $480,505; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $338,374 as Stock Value Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 245.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 28,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 39,768 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713,000, up from 11,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 736,278 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 922 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 2,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $262.67. About 4.43 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware reported 599,131 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 372,305 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Co reported 45,557 shares stake. 113,396 are owned by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Greenwich Inv Management Inc holds 388,290 shares or 6.8% of its portfolio. Confluence Mngmt Lc invested in 1.43% or 4.99 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership has 2.69 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Freestone Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 50,632 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Palisade Capital Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Advisory Research holds 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 247,293 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs Incorporated reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Aperio Gp Limited Liability owns 106,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 176,814 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, August 6.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $687.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,929 shares to 52,621 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,167 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,398 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 350,098 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Company reported 5.27% stake. Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sfmg Ltd Co has 1,915 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sigma Planning accumulated 15,746 shares. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca reported 19,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). American National Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.78% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Btc Capital Mgmt holds 776 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 159,080 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.53% or 324,191 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Preferred & Inc Sec (PFF) by 27,770 shares to 73,732 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,322 shares, and cut its stake in Total Fina Sa (NYSE:TOT).