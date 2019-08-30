As Ares Cap (ARCC) Shares Rose, Hap Trading Trimmed Its Position; As Stifel Finl (SF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cut by $311,792 Its Stake

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 59.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 84,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 58,452 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 158,873 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 12,079 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 220,932 shares to 317,332 shares, valued at $35.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640 on Thursday, August 1. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Ares Capital (ARCC) – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,255 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Ejf Cap Lc owns 20,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Comm Ltd has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 88,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pitcairn reported 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 36,510 are held by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 1.30M shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 218,336 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.65% or 3.17 million shares. M&T Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 152,366 shares. Polar Llp reported 0.11% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 54,857 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 186,747 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0% stake. Shelton has 0.02% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Duncker Streett Com accumulated 160 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 6,300 shares. Country Tru Retail Bank holds 1,500 shares. Assetmark accumulated 796 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,739 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 90,030 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 2.07M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Kennedy has invested 0.6% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).