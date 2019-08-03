As Ares Cap (ARCC) Shares Rose, Glovista Investments Has Cut by $362,474 Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Golub Group Boosted Its Stake

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 69.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 126,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 308,396 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24M, up from 181,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,719 shares to 144,317 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 115,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 523 are owned by First Manhattan. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7.37 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 12,574 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Summit Securities Grp Lc holds 92,400 shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 11,908 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 11,467 shares. New York-based Edge Wealth Management has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh reported 230,604 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 7,060 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc invested in 37,500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 443,051 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Management reported 73,199 shares stake.

