As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $569,908; Perkins Capital Management Raised Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stake by $756,250 as Market Value Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 952,583 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 25,467 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers – Part 2 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect From Fifth Third (FITB) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Axos Financial (AX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 85,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 47,674 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 17,868 are held by Paragon Mngmt Ltd. Bb&T Securities Limited Com invested in 297,463 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Oh has 0.04% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Webster Bancorp N A accumulated 1,374 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Boston Prtnrs owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 322,070 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moody Retail Bank Division stated it has 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 5.09M shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 59 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 484,800 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 16,760 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.