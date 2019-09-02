As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Price Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Has Increased Holding; Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder New Generation Advisors Has Lifted Stake

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 281,529 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 90,615 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Co stated it has 29,746 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 3,450 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 101,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alpha Windward Limited holds 1,254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 14,406 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 239,868 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guild Management Inc owns 91,500 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 76,170 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp accumulated 2.29M shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.47% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ares Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 548,472 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

