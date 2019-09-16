As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Price Rose, Glovista Investments Has Boosted Stake; Prince Street Capital Management Holding in Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) Increased by $918,000

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 83,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 321,384 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.76% . The institutional investor held 906,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grana Y Montero S A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.96M market cap company. It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is down 21.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRAM News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 2 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBE PROBE; 18/05/2018 – News On Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Now Under GRAMONC1.VL; 08/03/2018 – Peru’s Congress approves new anti-graft rules; 06/03/2018 GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 4 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBERY PROBE; 17/05/2018 – NYSE TO START DELISTING PROCEEDINGS FOR GRANA & MONTERO; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $211.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 83,000 shares to 149,000 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.