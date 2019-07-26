As Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose, Sigma Planning Lowered by $464,219 Its Stake; As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Rose, Holder Act Ii Management LP Cut by $420,000 Its Holding

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 554,950 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 122,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 1.44M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.27 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GRAY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RAYCOM MEDIA AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 2.07M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Fmr holds 0.01% or 5.86M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 66,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Omers Administration invested in 24,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 12,528 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Adirondack Research Mngmt invested 2% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has 11,568 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 41,000 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Blackrock holds 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 5.91M shares. 24,767 were reported by Bbt Cap Ltd.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr by 26,356 shares to 68,434 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. $3,424 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $650.0 Million 4.200% Unsecured Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: Should Dividend Growth Investors Consider It? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57M for 10.31 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 407,663 shares. Atria Invs Ltd owns 12,340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 80,895 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Koshinski Asset Incorporated reported 36,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Holding Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co accumulated 117,070 shares. Kayne Anderson LP reported 111,768 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Synovus Corp holds 7,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Llc invested in 56,461 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.38M shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.56% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 26,586 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 7,825 shares.