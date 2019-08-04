As Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Lowered Its Holding; Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Declined While Glendon Capital Management LP Upped Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv holds 120,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenwich Investment reported 4.84% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Republic Invest Management holds 601,491 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Com accumulated 407,663 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 767,959 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 346,163 shares. Summit Securities Grp Llc holds 92,400 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Holdg Ltd holds 0.29% or 103,030 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 37,722 shares. Barnett & Incorporated stated it has 61,005 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.5% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,887 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 36,936 shares stake.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,000 shares to 10,050 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 111,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

