As Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Cut Position by $362,474; Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stock Value Declined While First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Position

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 35,072 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $245,837 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Shares for $110,640 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited owns 0.19% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 178,707 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi reported 900 shares stake. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 12,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 16,739 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 1.62M were accumulated by Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gradient Investments Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.07% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Paw Capital Corporation reported 40,000 shares. Highlander Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 148,392 shares to 595,347 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: United Technologies, General Dynamics, Ares Capital, The Progressive Corp and DTE Energy Company – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q2 Earnings In Line, Costs Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Philips convenes the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Great Panther Provides Information for Annual General Meeting and Special Meeting of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay Corporation 2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation NYSE:TK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 5,542 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 449 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 109,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 54,230 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 751,682 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 17,917 shares. Prudential has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). 53,299 are held by Nordea. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). 27 were reported by Assetmark. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 28,901 shares. Voya Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 3,903 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.