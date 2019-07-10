As Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Its Holding by $5.64 Million; Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Stake by $1.45 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 331,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 751,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 919,905 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 319.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 26,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,658 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 8,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 880,349 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.58M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares to 690,184 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Greenwich Management Incorporated owns 262,618 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 617,682 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.17 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 21,657 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 47,674 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. M&R Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc holds 34,474 shares. Duncker Streett & Communications Inc has 0.31% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mcgowan Asset Mngmt holds 1.10M shares or 3% of its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 26,973 shares. Selway Asset Management invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Miller Howard Investments accumulated 389,373 shares. Moreover, Beck Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.6% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 23,136 shares. Ohio-based Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Td Asset Management invested in 109,902 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 82,962 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability owns 7,443 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,592 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,500 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 986 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity stated it has 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Ajo Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.11M shares. 1.04M were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 26,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 864,926 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 732 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. 62,000 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.