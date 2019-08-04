As Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.19 Million; Broadfin Capital Has Decreased Dexcom (DXCM) Position as Stock Value Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 69,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 16,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 112,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 67,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, down from 179,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 1.23 million shares traded or 15.14% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,791 shares to 18,791 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp invested in 0% or 10,206 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 90,615 shares. Polar Capital Llp accumulated 685,000 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.02% or 28,980 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lsv Asset owns 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.07 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 47,975 shares. Moreover, Pl Cap Advsrs Ltd has 1.73% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 1.43 million shares. Sequoia Financial Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,574 shares. Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 515,320 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada owns 3,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 26,973 shares. 36,936 were reported by Suntrust Banks.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.01 million activity. SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 144 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 560 shares. Old Natl State Bank In reported 9,730 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 4,867 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,679 are held by Jane Street Gru Llc. The Nevada-based Navellier And Associate Inc has invested 0.36% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 124,930 shares. Whittier Trust owns 308 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.31% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Df Dent & Communications owns 41,600 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.16% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 4.76 million shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 2,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 82,550 shares to 272,550 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 280,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

