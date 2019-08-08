As Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Valuation Rose, Camelot Portfolios Has Trimmed Stake; As Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Declined, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.74 million shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 29,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 316,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54M, down from 345,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 1.84M shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% or 80,895 shares. Estabrook Management invested in 1,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 18,350 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.74% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ancora Advsr Ltd accumulated 151,157 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware reported 20,097 shares. Clough Prns Lp holds 1.71 million shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Communication holds 78,650 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa owns 199,194 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 33,433 are owned by Essex Financial. Private Na has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited has 229,696 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 62,866 shares to 528,537 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,930 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).

