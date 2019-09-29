As Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shares Declined, Schneider Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lowered Exxon (XOM) Stake by $485,488

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 675,868 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, down from 722,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 100,733 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 83,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 89,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM)

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr by 10,396 shares to 223,897 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson (NYSE:EMR).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 131,130 shares to 321,770 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.