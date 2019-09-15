As Ardelyx (ARDX) Share Price Declined, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Cut by $698,260 Its Stake; Eam Investors Stake in Marchex (MCHX) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 349,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 15.45% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 3.08 million shares traded or 238.47% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc. (MCHX) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 156,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 306,826 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 463,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Marchex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 138,437 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Analysts await Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.38 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Ardelyx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.32% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,029 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 55,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. by 17,473 shares to 34,952 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 60,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Clarus Corp New.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 98,634 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 5,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 11,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Herald Invest Management Ltd invested in 137,291 shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 53,383 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Morgan Stanley owns 3,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability reported 109,379 shares stake. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 110,764 shares.