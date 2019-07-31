As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Stock Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Value Rose While Oxbow Advisors Has Lifted Position by $608,880

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 288,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 803,298 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 275,560 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 7,611 shares as the company's stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,899 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 47,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 1.62 million shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 226 shares to 1,292 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 42,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc Senior Note Pfd 7.35.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 6,860 shares. Ohio-based Farmers Com has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 652,030 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C stated it has 0.2% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Johnson Inc owns 1,373 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc has 6,008 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.45M shares. Moreover, Loeb Prtnrs has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 25 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,873 shares. Pictet North America Advisors holds 5,801 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 305,784 shares. Macroview Management Lc holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 401,689 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $12.22M for 33.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.