As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shares Rose, Inca Investments Has Increased Position; Holder Chicago Equity Partners Has Raised Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 501.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 157,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 189,015 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01M, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.13. About 238,331 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 137,883 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares to 858,600 shares, valued at $69.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 100,305 shares to 149,035 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 26,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,245 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

