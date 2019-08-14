As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Shares Rose, Holder International Value Advisers Has Trimmed Position by $14.82 Million; Starr International Co Has Decreased Its American International Group Ord (AIG) Holding by $9.60 Million

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 7.53M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 571,803 shares traded or 20.19% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 4.52 million shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Expands its Sustainable Beef Program in Brazil – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 417 shares. Cumberland Prtn holds 1.01% or 233,377 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 12,892 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 169,152 shares. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios has invested 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs reported 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Whittier Com has 0.17% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Avenir holds 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 58,625 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 281,497 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs owns 22,132 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.23% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Legal And General Gru Pcl has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Capital Research Glob holds 0.58% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 42.46M shares.