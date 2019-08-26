As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Share Value Rose, Inca Investments Has Upped Holding; Renaissance Investment Group Stake in Boeing Company (BA) Cut by $959,358

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 142,469 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 3.05% stake. Of Vermont invested in 18,779 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,529 shares. Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 7,947 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc accumulated 10,083 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp has invested 1.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highlander Ltd Liability Com holds 1.75% or 7,425 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capstone Advsr Limited has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peoples Finance stated it has 6,654 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Eqis Management Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 65,044 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs reported 15,926 shares.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).