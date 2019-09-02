As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Share Price Rose, International Value Advisers Trimmed Its Position by $14.82 Million; Intersect Capital Has Upped Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96 million, down from 9.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 835,462 shares traded or 105.68% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) First Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.16 million for 20.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.