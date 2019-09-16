As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Value Rose, International Value Advisers Has Decreased by $2.44 Million Its Position; As United States Stl New (X) Stock Value Declined, Capital Innovations Has Trimmed Holding

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 70,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 86,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 9.47 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 16/04/2018 – US Steel: Duane Holloway to Serve as General Counsel; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Benefits From Restarting Facilities to Be Reflected in Second-Half Results; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 348,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 7.18 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.25M, down from 7.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 389,600 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 8,622 shares to 44,777 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

