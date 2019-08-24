As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Value Rose, Inca Investments Raised Stake; Intel Com (INTC) Stake Held by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 151,696 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 125,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 183,870 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arcos Dorados +5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investment Sticky Note: Arcos Dorados Holdings – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Fell 24% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares to 850,312 shares, valued at $56.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 704,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares to 53,481 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 30,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,633 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).