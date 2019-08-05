As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Value Rose, Inca Investments Boosted Stake; Pacific Heights Asset Management Stake In Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Was Boosted

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 868,082 shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86M, up from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. It closed at $8 lastly. It is down 13.57% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares to 850,312 shares, valued at $56.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artal Grp Sa reported 1.87% stake. Hightower Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 19,188 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Maverick Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 870,764 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0.01% or 3,329 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 19,942 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 26,749 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company has 20,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highline LP owns 0.69% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 277,183 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 10,288 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Mgmt Llc has 0.29% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 55,195 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 128,418 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 254,868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 20,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $802,103 activity. Haqq Christopher had sold 12,375 shares worth $477,922. The insider Ciechanover Isaac E. sold 7,800 shares worth $302,367.

