As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Cut by $2.44 Million Its Position; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Newport Asia Has Lowered by $43.33 Million Its Position

Analysts await Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ARCO’s profit will be $16.33 million for 20.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $188.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $412.35M for 22.45 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.