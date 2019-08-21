As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Raised Holding; Holder Cortland Advisers Has Increased Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 185,384 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 175,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 967,376 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, up from 791,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 18,457 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 1.00M shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 115,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,412 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.