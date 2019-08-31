As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Valuation Rose, International Value Advisers Has Cut Its Holding; Fragasso Group Holds Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 62,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 50,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 832,853 shares traded or 105.40% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 449,149 shares to 153,010 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 38,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Nc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 122,642 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership reported 51,928 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 3,035 shares. Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,040 shares. Bainco Int Invsts has invested 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cidel Asset has 9,111 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability holds 132,350 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Company has invested 2.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.43% or 97,000 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 5.60M shares. 1.35 million are owned by British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Synovus Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 344,908 shares.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cannabis Stock CannTrust (CTST) Reported Key Metrics that Give Investors Insight Into Q1â€™19 Results – Yahoo Finance” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity In Arcos Dorados – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Arcos Dorados, MercadoLibre, and Livent Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.