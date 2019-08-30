As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Market Valuation Rose, Carmignac Gestion Has Lifted by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Jump Trading Increased Kb Home (KBH) Position by $452,496

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 175,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 967,376 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 791,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 774,715 shares traded or 92.26% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.15M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 225,042 shares to 8,958 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 143,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,003 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Cwm Lc holds 36 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 87,702 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 11,342 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 30,200 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 49,001 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 200,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 23,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.12% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 375,790 shares. Foundry Prns Lc has invested 0.66% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 22,700 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 30,803 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 252,192 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.13 million shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $36.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 120,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).