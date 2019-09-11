As Archer Daniels Midland Co (Put) (ADM) Shares Declined, Paloma Partners Management Company Upped Position; Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted Its Avianca Holdings (AVH) Holding by $1.16 Million; Valuation Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Put) (ADM) by 1713.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 154,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 163,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.40M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 200,613 shares traded or 46.47% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 09/03/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 7.6%; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 10/05/2018 – AVIANCA 1Q OPER REV. $1.17B; 19/03/2018 – IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 85,066 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 105,444 shares. 30,953 are held by Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 19,368 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance invested in 954,969 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.06% or 161,400 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 362 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 36,134 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 46,805 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.09% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 287,193 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 63,042 shares to 139,543 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,145 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought 3,400 shares worth $124,899.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Big Ag wants a cut of booming fake-meat market – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.