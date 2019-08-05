As Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) Stock Declined, Holder Green Square Capital Trimmed Holding by $4.90 Million; Hbk Investments LP Has Raised Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $4.21 Million as Shares Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 113,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 31,792 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 145,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.80 million shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 17,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 42,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 24,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.11M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 256,899 shares to 467,101 shares, valued at $29.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 122,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 28,883 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Todd Asset Ltd Com owns 101,876 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,246 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As accumulated 150,200 shares or 5.69% of the stock. Tobam stated it has 0.59% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natixis LP has 0.12% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 59,257 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.52% or 164,954 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,091 shares. Smithfield Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fairfield Bush & Communications holds 0.55% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 81,502 shares. Sprott Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares to 90,246 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,700 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Inc Llc. Fil Ltd has 2.16M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 100 shares. First Trust Lp has invested 0.15% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 0.6% or 234,519 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Wealthcare Mngmt Limited Co holds 1,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura accumulated 0.03% or 177,076 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 8,840 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 646,003 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 820,964 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 344,839 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 329,294 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 1.74% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.01 million shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. 23,657 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542.