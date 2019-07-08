As Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) Market Value Declined, Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered by $7.88 Million Its Holding; Perficient (PRFT) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Cut Its Stake by $770,148

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 152,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 176,309 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) by 95.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 183,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,080 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 192,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 2.23M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.02% or 18,209 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Com holds 49,489 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.79% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 75,000 shares. First Commonwealth Pa owns 6,380 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 287,193 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moors & Cabot has 13,622 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 731 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 4.45M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 95 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 80,038 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 96,904 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Co invested in 0.49% or 16,973 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. 60,000 shares were bought by Felsinger Donald E, worth $2.51 million.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,966 shares to 23,763 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares to 49,689 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 46,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc..

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6,731 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 4.95 million shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc owns 9,867 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.04% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Schroder Inv Group Inc has 329,922 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has 57,083 shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 823,509 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 67,083 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 204,597 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Icon Advisers Co holds 41,900 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).