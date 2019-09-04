As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Valuation Declined, Allstate Lowered Stake by $1.95 Million; General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) Holder Masters Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $18.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 3.13M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GM GM.N S.KOREAN UNION WILL NOT DEMAND PAY RISE FOR THIS YEAR – UNION OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Believe U.S., China Value a Vibrant Auto Industry; 28/03/2018 – GM WANTS BETA-TESTING WITH PROFESSIONAL DRIVERS, NOT CONSUMERS; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO…; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 11/05/2018 – S.Korea takes more cautious view on GM Korea turnaround than U.S. automaker; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for S.Korean unit; 22/05/2018 – The Carlson Law Firm Assisting Recall Victims Of Old GM’s Negligence; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q International Adj Ebit $0.2 Billion

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 45,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 35,204 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 80,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 458,780 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 454,943 shares to 614,857 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 was made by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.43 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 5.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.