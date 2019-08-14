As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cwm Has Trimmed Its Position by $492,221; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Cut Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $5.08 Million as Stock Rose

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 45,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 172,919 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.32 million, down from 218,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 2.78M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 11,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 539,991 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, down from 551,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 3.81 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 17,703 shares to 17,993 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 26,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Young Ray G bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 3,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 8,666 shares. 380 were accumulated by Daiwa Sb Invests Limited. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 616 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 7,603 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 109,202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney holds 0.15% or 55,856 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Com reported 18,876 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pinnacle Financial, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,277 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0.2% or 177,741 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.1% or 9,088 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.03% or 406,143 shares. Whitnell & Com accumulated 500 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 90,408 shares to 168,665 shares, valued at $32.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Co invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Roundview Capital Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,361 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,812 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 174,149 shares. Cohen & Steers invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Matrix Asset Advsr Ny holds 1.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 87,784 shares. Ar Asset accumulated 0.21% or 5,100 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co owns 27,931 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated invested in 28,391 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 40,806 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.62% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hanson Mcclain reported 503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation holds 26,490 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 8.63 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Weybosset Rech Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.06 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.