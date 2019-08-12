As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Price Declined, Cwm Lowered Its Stake by $492,221; Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) Valuation Rose While New York State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Holding

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 11,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 539,991 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, down from 551,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.69 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 339,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.16M, down from 342,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 37,071 shares to 691,209 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 12,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 24,639 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bankshares Of The West has invested 0.26% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.26 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 28,094 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 1.19M shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp accumulated 113,323 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Eqis Mngmt, California-based fund reported 12,188 shares. Axiom Intl Ltd Llc De invested 1.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 713 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 1.84% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Kentucky-based Farmers Bancshares has invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of stock or 5,457 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management reported 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 60,541 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited reported 41,465 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co owns 400,270 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 195,254 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 20,656 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 23,646 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 320 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 1.34% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Portland Global Advsrs Lc owns 11,529 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 14,637 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% or 12,564 shares. Uss Investment Management Ltd reported 220,600 shares.