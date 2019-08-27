As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Price Declined, Clearbridge Investments Lifted Stake by $507,400; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Trimmed by $370,818 Its Stake

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $205.3. About 16.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 81,255 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 69,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 3.08M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of stock or 5,457 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23,253 shares to 143,260 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 53,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51 million shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Lpl Financial Ltd stated it has 107,665 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 329,868 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 22,521 shares. Aristotle Cap Management Lc invested in 8,839 shares. Dt Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.48% stake. 512,220 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Dubuque State Bank & Co has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Security Trust Company invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 15,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 38,463 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 111,247 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 161,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.31% stake.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 49,205 shares to 469,158 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

