As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Declined, Soros Fund Management Increased Its Position by $16.13 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Stock Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 2.61M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 2.27M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $60.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 223,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,220 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Young Ray G.