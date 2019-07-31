As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Declined, Loudon Investment Management Boosted Holding by $399,685; Cass Info Sys (CASS) Market Value Declined While Martingale Asset Management LP Lifted Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cass Info Sys (CASS) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,945 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 57,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Cass Info Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 8,048 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 10.29% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 9,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,042 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 35,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 1.72M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold CASS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.22 million shares or 49.52% less from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 11,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital has invested 0.04% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). 101,440 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Ftb Advsrs invested in 0% or 132 shares. 26,118 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Bridges Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 100 shares. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 511 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,615 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,125 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 4,207 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 994 shares in its portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigant Consulting Co (NYSE:NCI) by 25,207 shares to 85,200 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 9,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,744 shares, and cut its stake in Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 54,638 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 28,111 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Synovus Finance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 9,808 shares. Nordea Inv owns 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 924,576 shares. Markel reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 172,807 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.25% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 1.28M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.08% or 4.57M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc reported 0.1% stake. Stephens Ar invested in 0.08% or 80,038 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 56.29M shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 30,197 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davenport And owns 22,521 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51M worth of stock. The insider Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.