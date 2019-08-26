As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Declined, Cambiar Investors Decreased Holding by $13.59 Million; Cullinan Associates Decreased Its Holding in Paychex (PAYX) by $975,200 as Shares Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 316,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 650,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04M, down from 966,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 7.19 million shares traded or 87.13% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 234,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, down from 246,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought $256,542.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg by 586,262 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $96.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 92,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Van Eck Associate invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moors Cabot accumulated 13,622 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.24 million shares. Adirondack Mngmt reported 0.44% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 28,111 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cypress Cap Gp holds 7,700 shares. 5,249 are owned by Sunbelt Secs Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.15% or 104,326 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Llc owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Finemark Natl Bank & Trust holds 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 18,124 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,182 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fort LP invested in 2,971 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Plc (NYSE:IVZ) by 65,200 shares to 113,200 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 28.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 221,920 shares. Salem Mngmt accumulated 19,104 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Partners LP invested in 27,130 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Sabal Trust reported 2.14% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Puzo Michael J has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 1.68 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested in 62,992 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And reported 1.65% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sei Invests Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,380 shares. Fiduciary Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,641 shares. Brown Advisory owns 51,596 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 41,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Liability Com. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).