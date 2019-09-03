As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Declined, Holder Allstate Has Decreased Stake by $1.95 Million; Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 15,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 39,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $108.64. About 319,268 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q FRANCHISE BRANDS REV. -19%

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 45,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 35,204 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 80,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 1.64M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bankshares N A Mo reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc reported 28,111 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 75,031 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 531 shares. Hilton Capital Management Lc holds 1.34% or 229,583 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 33,117 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Garde Incorporated reported 5,467 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Qci Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 1,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 87,775 shares. 329,294 were accumulated by Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Northeast Investment stated it has 7,020 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 75,000 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic Incorporated.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $428.97 million for 12.14 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 48,005 shares to 121,843 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 52,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,825 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $270.87M for 12.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Llc has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 22,998 are held by Strs Ohio. Mesirow Investment Management holds 13,395 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Manchester Lc invested in 887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Associates stated it has 136,951 shares. Management Professionals reported 450 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 9,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,685 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 16,739 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 12,617 shares. Cap Guardian Trust holds 0% or 59 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).