As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Share Value Declined, Old Republic International Boosted Position by $10.11 Million; Markston International Cut Its Boeing Co. (The) (BA) Position as Valuation Declined

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (BA) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc analyzed 3,391 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 103,761 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58M, down from 107,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 235,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, up from 781,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 2.43M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.50 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24,477 shares to 819,383 shares, valued at $22.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,585 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).