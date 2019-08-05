As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Share Value Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed by $588,670 Its Position; Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $327,184; Market Value Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 13,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 17,655 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, down from 31,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.80M shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million. $2.51M worth of stock was bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 369,988 are held by Aperio Ltd Liability Com. The New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 16,990 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc. First Republic Incorporated, California-based fund reported 35,557 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.57% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Axa has 824,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 7,603 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments stated it has 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fairfield Bush And accumulated 261,237 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 135,960 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 7,668 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Mgmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Essex Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability owns 22,603 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keating Inv Counselors accumulated 60,143 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Duncker Streett And accumulated 51,784 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 51,352 shares. Winch Advisory Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 6,870 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 15,745 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset owns 1,242 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Professional Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.24% or 11,447 shares. Moller Fin has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peapack Gladstone Corp invested in 1.55% or 330,213 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 965,474 shares.

