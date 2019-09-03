As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Holding; Mittleman Brothers Trimmed Revlon (REV) Holding by $3.46 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Revlon Inc (REV) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 181,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.46 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Revlon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 25,445 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 19/04/2018 – REVLON – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MLN TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 86C; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 02/04/2018 – Revlon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 451,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 431,390 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61M, down from 882,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 435,805 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold REV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 167,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 936 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 18,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 2,370 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 1.09M shares. Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 18,982 shares. Art Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 15,625 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 19,228 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) for 1,924 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2,279 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 18,463 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Citadel Advsrs has 11,939 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company reported 58,430 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 4.45 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Washington Tru Retail Bank invested in 0% or 713 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.34% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Hawaiian State Bank reported 14,637 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 212,786 shares. Foster And Motley holds 76,328 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw, New York-based fund reported 10,500 shares. 16,973 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp. Franklin Inc has 478,194 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% or 60,541 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,586 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 45.52M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisor Prns Ltd Company owns 13,592 shares.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $428.96M for 12.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25,414 shares to 343,877 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 325,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million.