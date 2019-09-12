As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Market Value Declined, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.09 Million; Scout Investments Maintains Stake in Total S.A. (TOT)

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 65.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 27,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 41,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 2.37 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 9,293 shares as the company's stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 68,136 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 58,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 977,271 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.11% or 1.25 million shares. Orrstown Financial Inc reported 1.12% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 15,364 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sg Americas Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 229,364 shares. 1.88 million are held by Prudential Public Ltd Co. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com has 0.33% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 135,764 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 17,589 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 366,984 shares. Geode Management Llc holds 8.19M shares. Palladium Limited Liability Co owns 17,098 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reported 119,887 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.83% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $442.59 million for 13.28 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,144 shares to 61,441 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 64,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.52 million shares to 3.64 million shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 191,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,386 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019