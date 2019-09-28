As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Market Valuation Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $683,800; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $325,596; Market Valuation Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 17,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 52,842 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 35,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 1,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,225 shares to 5,980 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 39,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,780 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 8,152 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Inc. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 139,550 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 2.47 million shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 243,637 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd owns 29,258 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 857,308 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 0.06% or 30,150 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 55,057 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 100 shares. Shell Asset Management Company accumulated 32,433 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,609 shares to 24,462 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 54,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).