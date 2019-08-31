As Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Hilton Capital Management Lifted Holding; As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM) Shares Declined, Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed by $660,160 Its Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 (TSM) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 16,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,307 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, down from 35,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ads Rep 5 Ord Tw$10 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) by 15733.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 228,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 229,583 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 3,400 shares valued at $124,899 was made by Young Ray G on Tuesday, August 6.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage, a Kansas-based fund reported 51,255 shares. Security National Trust holds 900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% or 30,197 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Franklin Resource invested in 0.01% or 478,194 shares. British Columbia Corp holds 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 110,924 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fort Lp has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Symons Capital Mngmt holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 175,496 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 101,026 shares. 5,000 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 739,417 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.38% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 161,400 shares stake. Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).