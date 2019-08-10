As Archer (ADM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Orbimed Advisors Lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Stake by $400,000; Stock Price Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 25,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 122,978 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 96,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.62 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT EXPANDING CORN PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 398,101 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 498,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 1.07 million shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS)

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sage prices Zulresso at $7,450; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Achillion Pharmaceuticals among healthcare gainers; Marinus Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Has 3 Major Catalysts In 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend; Adds 100M Shares to Buyback – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US confirms light soy, wheat, pork sales to China before latest tariff threats – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

