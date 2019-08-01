As Archer (ADM) Shares Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Its Holding by $668,306; Fidelity National Financial Trimmed Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding by $13.00 Million; Share Value Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.64. About 2.99 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 2.02M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3,955 shares to 6,974 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1.39M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank & holds 7,817 shares. Moreover, Amer Group has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 198,381 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 53,320 shares. 7,044 were reported by Eagle Asset Management Incorporated. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0.2% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 46,805 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 3,090 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has 109,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 7,628 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 1.67% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 72,444 shares. Optimum Inv holds 4,092 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G. On Thursday, February 7 Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 60,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Limited Company accumulated 269,658 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 241,419 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 155 shares stake. Zacks, Illinois-based fund reported 32,917 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 2,993 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 671,165 were reported by Axa. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,519 shares. Artisan Lp reported 441,049 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Middleton And Ma owns 0.69% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 38,066 shares. Conning has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 18.77 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

