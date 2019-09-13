As Archer (ADM) Share Value Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Lifted Stake by $1.35 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Has Raised Holding in Visa (V) by $344,443

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 4,407 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, up from 2,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 142.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 33,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 23,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 3.43 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 900,673 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 1.33M shares. Portland Limited Com invested in 11,529 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 1.82M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,072 shares. Whitnell & Com has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 446,239 are held by Cibc World Mkts. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 98,493 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 11,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Country Club Trust Com Na invested in 1.07% or 227,232 shares. Moreover, Capstone Financial Advisors Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 5,327 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 1.02 million shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). John G Ullman Associate Inc reported 122,000 shares.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,346 shares to 28,159 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,984 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Shares for $199,990 were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 3.04% or 110,686 shares in its portfolio. Stralem & invested in 3.63% or 38,410 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited owns 0.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,000 shares. Archon Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 101,560 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 47,722 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Grimes And Commerce invested in 3,250 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 786,659 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.01% or 1.05M shares. Beaumont Lc has 113,831 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Rbo And Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Foster And Motley Inc has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,443 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,464 shares or 0.25% of the stock.