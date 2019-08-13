As Archer (ADM) Market Value Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Holding; Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Valuation Declined While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Boosted Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 95.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 121,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.56% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 11.03M shares traded or 49.36% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 15,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 4,852 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 20,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 3.58 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (NYSE:MITT) by 18,867 shares to 33,650 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa by 20,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.09% or 46,703 shares. 246,540 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets Inc. Twin Tree Mgmt LP owns 51,991 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wedge L Lp Nc has 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 142,410 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.7% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 250 are held by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Country Club Trust Na has invested 1.19% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Rampart Co Ltd Co invested in 9,316 shares. 22,225 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,973 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 83,684 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million worth of stock.

