As Archer (ADM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Moreno Evelyn V Has Upped Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 135,764 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 127,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 3.60 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 484.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 27,350 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 4,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89M shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,238 shares to 166,439 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Index Fd (IJR) by 6,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,641 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc Com (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural reports mixed Q2 results, raises dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bank And reported 136 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,507 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 9,780 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 43,040 shares. Loudon Mngmt Limited Co reported 2,842 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 436 shares. Commerce Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 65,927 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 3,415 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Inc holds 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 3,310 shares. Conning stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.21% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 17,190 shares. Cap World Invsts holds 280,098 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 2,655 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt Communication invested in 0.09% or 2,625 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM and Marfrig to partner on veggie burger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.